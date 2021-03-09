CDC Approved Activities

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. The White House held its first Coronavirus Task Force briefing in months as cases of COVID-19 are surging across the country ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
According to the latest from the CDC, the following activities are approved for people who have been vaccinated.
The CDC says these activities can be considered safe: Hanging out indoors, without masks or social distancing, with others who have also been fully vaccinated. Visiting without a mask with people who have not been vaccinated, as long as those people are not at risk for serious illness. Also, if a fully vaccinated person is exposed to someone with COVID-19, they don’t have to worry about quarantining or getting tested unless they begin to experience symptoms. However, the CDC still recommends you wear a mask in public and avoid large crowds. ‘Fully vaccinated’ means at least two weeks have passed since getting your final dose of vaccine. What’s the first thing you plan to do once you’ve been vaccinated?
For more on this story Click HERE.