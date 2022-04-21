CDC Mask Guidelines – Update
Effective immediately, masks are no longer required on public transportation. The decision follows an April 18 court ruling ending the national mask mandate. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time. Lincoln’s Airport is following guidelines, allowing individuals to choose if they would like to wear them. StarTran, the public busing system in Lincoln, will continue to review and update its policies as necessary. Read more from our friends at 1011 News.