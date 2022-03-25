Chaney Jones Praises Kanye West For Being ‘The Sweetest’
Kim Kardashian look-alike, Chaney Jones, took to social media to share a video of beautiful flowers she received from Kanye West.
The elaborate bouquet contained tulips, white roses, and peonies in white, pink, and green variations. She captioned the video,
“My man is the sweetest. I love them so much,”
in the background Jones played Moneybagg Yo and Jhene Aiko’s song, “One of Dem Nights.”
Jones has been compared to Kim due to her hourglass figure, long dark hair, and outfits that favor the reality star.
Jones first surfaced during a Donda 2 listening session in Malibu, CA in early February.