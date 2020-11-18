      Weather Alert

Charlie Brown Holiday Specials return to Free TV

Nov 18, 2020 @ 3:58pm

It wasn’t long ago when Apple announced they owned the rights to the “Peanuts Holiday Specials” and they can be viewed on the Apple+ streaming service.  This set social media on fire with angry comments.  Apparently, the noise on social media helped people get what they want.  Apple has struck a deal with PBS to air both “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and” on November 22 at 7:30/6:30c (Thanksgiving) and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on December 13 at 7:30/6:30c.

 

 

TAGS
Charlie Brown Charlie Brown Christmas Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Christmas Thanksgiving
Contests
Rent Refund
2 weeks ago
Gobble Gala
2 weeks ago
Happy Birthday To Me!
2 years ago