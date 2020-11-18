Charlie Brown Holiday Specials return to Free TV
It wasn’t long ago when Apple announced they owned the rights to the “Peanuts Holiday Specials” and they can be viewed on the Apple+ streaming service. This set social media on fire with angry comments. Apparently, the noise on social media helped people get what they want. Apple has struck a deal with PBS to air both “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and” on November 22 at 7:30/6:30c (Thanksgiving) and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on December 13 at 7:30/6:30c.