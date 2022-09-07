Charlie Puth’s Doppelganger
September 7, 2022 6:59AM CDT
We found Charlie Puth’s Doppelganger and he is WAY younger than the original! Checkout Miles (@milesmusickidoff), the incredibly talented 6-year-old!!
@milesmusickidofficial Miles is 6 yrs old #NoAutoTune Song: “Girl” by The Internet + @kkaayyttrraa @syd @steve.lacy #theinternet #kaytranada #stevelacy #boombap #neosoul #ProducerLife #HomeStudio #LogicPro #musicproducer #DJ #beatmaking #FLStudio #ProTools #Ableton #childprodigy #musiciansoftiktok #tiktokvocals #bestvocals ♬ original sound – Miles Music Kid