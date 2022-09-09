106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Charlie Rocket Does It Again

September 9, 2022 7:04AM CDT
If you don’t know who Charlie Rocket is, you need to look him up!  He is on a mission to change the lives of strangers who are down on their luck.  His newest venture is going to make you cry, so grab the box of tissues before you watch these videos!  Find Charlie Rocket’s Tik Tok HERE.

PART ONE….

@charlie Imagine being told you have a 1% chance of living. Maddy, we believe you are in the 1%!!! Link in bio. Everyone pray pls. Let’s bring her a Miracle. 🙏🏼😢❤️ #fypp #kindness #cancer ♬ Tell Me Why I’m Waiting – Timmies/Shiloh

PART TWO….

@charlie PT 2!! Her reaction 🥺 You guys raised her $60k in 48 hours. Thank you for changing her life. #fypp #kindness #cancer #surprise ♬ Possibility – Lykke Li

