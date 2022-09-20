106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Cheater Cheater Pumpkin Eater

September 20, 2022 6:50AM CDT
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Adam Levine is in HOT water over a cheating scandal, and you won’t believe what he asked of his mistress!!  Below is the video from his “mistress” @sumnerstroh.  More women continue to come forward although Adam Levine has issued a statement saying he “did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”  You can read the full statement HERE.

@sumnerstroh embarrassed I was involved w a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect. #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Sumner Stroh

Alli Bellairs says it PERFECTLY….

@alli_bellairsi’m pretty sure

♬ original sound – alli_bellairs

