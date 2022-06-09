      Weather Alert

Cheater Cheater Pumpkin Eater

Jun 9, 2022 @ 7:28am
Ancient an obsolete objects in Flea market in Madrid (Spain)

One man in New Hampshire found out that his wife was NOT on a business trip like she said, but rather on a cruise, with HIS BROTHER!!  Instead of staying in bed and being upset, he decided to invite the entire town to purchase her belongings.  The auction was listed on a local event page and thanks to Tik Tok, we get to see some of what was sold.

@kaseybay326 meanwhile in NH #waroftheroses #pettytiktok #savage #dontcheat #kaseybay #kaseybay326 #onlyinnewhampshire #onlyinnh #somethingyoudontseeeveryday ♬ original sound – Kasey Lee

TAGS
Auction Brother Husband New Hampshire Tik Tok viral Wife
Connect With Us Listen To Us On