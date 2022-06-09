Cheater Cheater Pumpkin Eater

One man in New Hampshire found out that his wife was NOT on a business trip like she said, but rather on a cruise, with HIS BROTHER!! Instead of staying in bed and being upset, he decided to invite the entire town to purchase her belongings. The auction was listed on a local event page and thanks to Tik Tok, we get to see some of what was sold.
