Cheater Cheater WEIGHT Eater??
October 4, 2022 7:23AM CDT
Getty Images
You can lie about the fish you caught on vacation, but you can’t do it HERE – you won’t believe what these guys did! Chase Cominsky & Jake Runyan were caught putting weights into fish before they weighed them for a walleye fishing tournament. The men are facing possible felony charges and loss of sponsorships. Do you think they have done this before?
@emeraldcoastkayakfishingChase Cominsky and Jake Runyan Were busted with 8-pounds lead egg sinkers stuffed inside of their fish during the weigh in of the Lake Erie Walleye Tour. They were escorted away from the tournament by the police and will more then like be charged with fraud and possibly other charges.
