‘Cheetos Fingers’ Has Finally Been Given An Official Name
The dusty-cheese byproduct of eating Cheetos that consumers, for decades, have sometimes described as “Cheetos fingers” now has an official term. “Cheetle” is defined as “that orange and red dust symbolic of true Cheetos fandom,” according to a press release from Frito-Lay. In a sentence, for example, the word “Cheetle” could be used thusly: “My hands have Cheetle on them,” or, “Did you stain my shirt with Cheetle?” To celebrate this newly-coined term, Cheetos is rolling out a new product: ready-to-eat popcorn “that has been infused with Cheetle.” The popcorn will be available nationwide in both Cheddar and Flamin’ Hot flavors. “We’ve seen the way Cheetos lovers don their red- and orange-dusted fingers like a badge of honor and we’re always looking for ways to help them step up their snacking game,” said Frito-Lay. “The only way to truly take popcorn to the next level is to add the iconic Cheetle.”