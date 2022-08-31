Cher, 76, Replies To Tweet Calling Dua Lipa, 27, ‘The Cher Of Our Generation’

A fan referred to Dua Lipa as “the Cher of our generation,” with a video clip of the singer who resembled a young Cher.

Cher, 76, responded to the comment, writing, “How many yrs are in a generation?” with a thinking emoji.

The video clip was from the 2021 Grammys, where Dua wore a butterfly motif Versace gown, similar to the one Cher wore to the Grammys in 1974.

Cher recently collaborated with the fashion brand with her own line named, Chersace. Just before Cher’s venture, Dua was named the face of the brand.