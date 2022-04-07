Chick-fil-A Awards $24M in College Scholarships to Nearly 12,700 Employees
Chick-fil-A is investing in their employees.
They are giving $24 million in scholarships to nearly 12,700 employees across the country.
The scholarships can be applied to any area of study as long as it is to an accredited university.
The scholarships are made possible through sales of Chick-fil-A’s bottle sauces that launched in 2020
Since they launched sales from the bottled sauces contributed more than $6.4 million to their Remarkable Futures Scholarships program.