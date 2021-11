Chick-fil-A will be closed

Chick-fil-A Closed Christmas Weekend Just so you know, Chick-fil-A will be closed during Christmas weekend. This year Christmas falls on a Saturday and with that, the popular chain decided to give employees the entire weekend off. As you true Chick-fil-A fans know the restaurant is closed on Sundays because of Christian ownership. What’s your favorite item on the Chick-fil-A menu?