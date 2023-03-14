Chicken and Video Games

Source: YouTube

Kentucky Fried Chicken is teaming up with Blizzard Entertainment to offer customers early beta access to Diablo IV. Now through March 18, if you purchase the brand’s signature Double Down sandwich or Kentucky Fried Chicken Sandwich, you’ll get a special code to unlock early beta access to play the game between March 17 and March 19. Diablo IV is the next installment in the series and will be released on June 6. The game invites players to join the fight to save the dark and gothic world of Sanctuary, where demonic hordes battle for the souls of humanity. What’s your favorite “old-school” game?