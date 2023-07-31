Childhood Dreams Coming True
What is better than a Little Tikes? How about a BIG Tikes!! You won’t believe how incredible this car is!
@tikestrackercolo My Little Tikes inspired Cozy Coupe! I was inspired by a Hallmark Ornament to turn this $700 Geo Tracker into a Cozy Coupe. I have more work to do so follow me for updates. The paint is screaming yellow and road rage red from Monstaliner, seat embroidery by Tees in Time, tire stickers by TireStickers.com and orange carpart by Accumatsonline #littletikes #littletikescozycoupe #geotracker #geotrackermakeover #downsyndrome #carsoftiktok #hallmarkornaments #tiktok #monstaliner #accumatsonline #tirestickers ♬ original sound – tikestrackercolo
