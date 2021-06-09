Chipotle increasing prices
Chipotle is about to cost a little more. The chain restaurant has just announced they are increasing menu prices by four percent, and they are blaming it on labor costs. Back in May, they announced they would bump pay from $11 an hour to $18. In a statement, one of their chief executives said, “We really prefer not to raise prices. It made sense in this scenario to invest in our employees and get these restaurants staffed and make sure we had the pipeline of people to support our growth.