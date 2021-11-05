Chipotle Workers Walkout

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 25: A sign marks the location of a Chipotle restaurant on October 25, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Chipotle stock fell more than 14 percent today after a weak 3Q earnings . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
A Chipotle location in Kentucky, temporarily closes its doors after half of its staff walked out on the job. The sign on the door read, “Closed. Half of our staff walked out including the manager and we are no longer able to remain open.” Many employees suggest it is due to pay and treatment of staff. Read more HERE.