Chloe Grace Moretz New Movie Released
The trailer for Chloe Grace Moretz’s latest movie MOTHER/ANDROID, has been released.
The film will stream on Hulu beginning December 17th.
YouTube describes the movie as saying, “Georgia who, with her boyfriend Sam, goes on a treacherous journey to escape their country, which is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence.”
They add, “Days away from the arrival of their first child, the couple must face No Man’s Land- a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.”