Chris Brown Jailed Over Pet Monkey

This is one of the most RIDICULOUS things I’ve read in a while.

Chris Brown owned an exotic monkey…without a permit. Apparently that could land him in jail for up to 6 months.

Although his monkey Fiji hasn’t exactly been a secret from the public, a complaint was recently filed with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. After an investigation, they ordered Brown to surrender the animal or be subject to a raid of his home.

Brown surrendered the monkey and is facing 2 counts of owning a restricted animal without a permit.

