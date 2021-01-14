Chris Evans Back as Captain America?
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Actor Chris Evans poses in the press room during the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
There are rumors swirling that Chris Evans is returning to play Captain America. It’s been 2 years since Evans ended his role as Captain America in the Marvel Universe finale Avengers Endgame. The rumors started today with Deadline reporting the following, Evans was eyeing another star-spangled turn, suggests that the actor won’t anchor his own movie, but will instead pop up in another Avengers’ standalone adventure. This will excite Captain fans but I am not sure if the news is true. See Evans tweet below.