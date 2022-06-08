Chrisley No Longer “Knows Best”
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
The verdict is in against Todd & Julie Chrisley and their accountant, Peter Tarantino. After nearly three weeks of testimony from prosecutors and witnesses, an Atlanta federal jury found the reality stars guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud, according to a press release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of Georgia obtained by E! News.
The Chrisley Knows Best stars were federally indicted in Aug. 2019 on 12 counts, including wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to a court document obtained by NBC News. All three were found guilty and face up to 30 years in prison. There will be a sentencing date at a later time. Read the full story HERE.