Chrissy Teigen Quits Twitter
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Chrissy Teigen attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
One of our favorite Twitter users has called it quits. In a lengthy Twitter thread, Chrissy Teigen explained why she was leaving the platform.
“Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends,” Teigen tweeted.
Chrissy wrote that Twitter, “no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively.”
“My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not. My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters, Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!”