Chrissy Teigen’s Third Cookbook is Almost Here!
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 21: (L-R) Chrissy Teigen, Luna Simone Stephens and John Legend attend John Legend's launch of his new rose wine brand, LVE, during an intimate Airbnb Concert on June 21, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Airbnb)
Chrissy Teigen is planning to start work on her third cookbook this fall.
The celebrity chef shared a pic of her salmon and asparagus recipe on Twitter with the caption, I can’t wait to start my next book (this fall!)- I am in such a different life phase and enjoying making clean, delicious food but still with explosive flavor! I now understand bacon and cheese don’t have to be in EVERYTHING. Just a lot of things.
Unlike her previous cookbooks, this third book will be full of healthier recipes.