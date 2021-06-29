Christina Aguilera in support of Britney
Christina Aguilera has spoken out in support of her childhood friend and musical rival, Britney Spears. Days after the singer, for the first time since the beginning of her conservatorship in 2008, revealed in a Los Angeles courtroom that she’s been overworked, over-medicated, and abused by the people she pays through her conservatorship. “It is unacceptable that any woman or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” tweeted Aguilera along with a photo of her and Britney as kids. “To be silenced, ignored, bullied, or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating, and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly,” Aguilera continued. Christina then wrote that every woman should have, “the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing, and her own happiness.” Christina concluded her post dedicated to Britney with, “I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.” What do you think of Christina Aguilera’s post about Britney?