Spotlight On Giving

The People’s City Mission is Lincoln’s only homeless shelter. Started in 1907, the Mission has helped over a million people over the last 100 plus years. But the Mission is much more than an emergency shelter. They feed men, women and children three times a day, help individuals and families find permanent housing, and they work with their guests to reintegrate back into the workforce. Their Help Center gives away donated housewares, food and clothing, never charging for anything taken. Their 2.51 shuttle delivers sack lunches to homeless on the streets. The People’s City Mission is growing in its needs and relies on the public for nearly all of the funds that do so much. Taking care of the homeless and needy in Lincoln is their passion, and ALL of their volunteers and donors are so greatly appreciated! Like Pastor Tom always says “If we all give a little, we can change a lot!” Find out more at www.pcmlincoln.org

There are so many ways for you to touch a life and help the homeless & impoverished at People’s City Mission this Christmas!

Here’s a short list, but the possibilities are endless:

• Fulfill a ‘wish list’ for a single lady, or family for Christmas

• Donate a new toy

• Conduct a drive in your church or business

• Help them wrap gifts

• Come serve a meal at their Shelter

• Donate food for Christmas baskets

• Donate financially

To learn more about donations & drives, call Michele at 402.817.0818 or email: morth@pcmlincoln.org

To learn more about volunteering, call Volunteer Services Director, Beneen at 402.475.1303 ext. 114 or email: ballen@pcmlincoln.org