Christmas Story Sequel

It’s about this time every year when you turn on the tv and the Iconic Christmas movie “A Christmas Story” is on repeat. Well, this year it’s going to be different. A Christmas story is getting a sequel. Ralphie is all grown up and living with the expectations to put on a Christmas as his father did so many years ago. Check out the trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas coming to HBO MAX this holiday season.

‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Trailer: Ralphie Is All Grown Up in Holiday Sequel Released Nearly 40 Years Later https://t.co/0oET8wDIFc — Variety (@Variety) November 1, 2022