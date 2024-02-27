Cinderella Lost Her Home
February 27, 2024 11:16AM CST
Millions of people woke up to find out that “the happiest place on earth” was actually “the saddest place on earth” because Cinderella lost her castle. According to a viral video, her castle burned to the ground, while park visitors watched in horror. However, that ended up being a hoax. Did you fall for it?
@mousetrapnews We aren’t crying, you are… okay we are too 🥺 #disneyworld #disneynews #cinderellacastle #disneyworldfire #magickingdom #aigenerated #ai ♬ Married Life (From “Up”) – Sergy el Som
