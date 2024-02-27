106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Cinderella Lost Her Home

February 27, 2024 11:16AM CST
Share
Cinderella Lost Her Home
Getty Images

Millions of people woke up to find out that “the happiest place on earth” was actually “the saddest place on earth” because Cinderella lost her castle. According to a viral video, her castle burned to the ground, while park visitors watched in horror. However, that ended up being a hoax. Did you fall for it?

@mousetrapnews We aren’t crying, you are… okay we are too 🥺 #disneyworld #disneynews #cinderellacastle #disneyworldfire #magickingdom #aigenerated #ai ♬ Married Life (From “Up”) – Sergy el Som

More about:
Burned Down
Castle
Cinderella
Disney
Disney World
Disneyland
Getty Images
Hoax
viral

Contests