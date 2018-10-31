Classic brother pranking his sister!

(Willy J) When I was late night Twitter scrolling last night, I found this video of a brother pranking his sister and her friends while they were playing with a Ouija board. He goes down to the electrical box and controls the light in the room the girls are in. Now picture yourself, you’re in a room with friends messing with a Ouija board, waiting for a response from a ghost, and then all the sudden the lights start flickering. I’D FREAK OUT!! That’s exactly what the girls did as you can hear their screams two floors down. Watch the video below!

