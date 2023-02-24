Cocaine Bear Could Have Sequels The screenwriter for the movie “Cocaine Bear” says there will be more. The film is based on a true story, and follows a group in Georgia as they attempt to survive the accidental wrath of a black bear who unintentionally consumes cocaine. Screenwriter Jimmy Warden says even though the flick is based on a real story, he doesn’t see it as over. In fact, he already has his sights set on multiple sequels. Warden said, “Not just a sequel. Many sequels. Cocaine Bear in Space is where we would probably end.” What movie needs a sequel or two?

i’m a bear of the people pic.twitter.com/6wAgDsG4sJ — Cocaine Bear (@cocainebear) January 24, 2023