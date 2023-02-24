106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Cocaine Bear Could Have Sequels

February 24, 2023 9:12AM CST
Share

Cocaine Bear Could Have Sequels The screenwriter for the movie “Cocaine Bear” says there will be more.  The film is based on a true story, and follows a group in Georgia as they attempt to survive the accidental wrath of a black bear who unintentionally consumes cocaine. Screenwriter Jimmy Warden says even though the flick is based on a real story, he doesn’t see it as over. In fact, he already has his sights set on multiple sequels. Warden said, “Not just a sequel. Many sequels.  Cocaine Bear in Space is where we would probably end.” What movie needs a sequel or two?

More about:
Cocaine Bear
Movie

Contests