Colorado Contractor Update
White Bathroom in Country House
We told you about the contractor in Colorado Springs who reposed his bathroom work. The video of him going crazy with a sledgehammer went viral and now he is now facing charges. The two contractors that were involved in the destruction were both arrested November 7th on charges of burglary and criminal mischief but bonded out. Stoneman Construction stepped in and gave Amber Trucke a brand new bathroom. You can follow the story and updates on Amber’s FB page HERE.