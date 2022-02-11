Colorado Deputy Saves Dog From Burning Car
Deputy Michael Gregorek of Colorado’s Douglas County Sheriff’s Office pulled a dog named Hank out of a burning vehicle in January, and now footage of the rescue is going viral.
On Feb. 3, Colorado’s Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared footage of Deputy Michael Gregorek’s daring rescue on Facebook. In the dramatic video of the heroic effort, the deputy pulls a dog from a burning SUV to safety. While the sheriff’s office recently shared Gregorek’s footage from the rescue on social media, the event itself happened in January.
“I knew he was really in a bad way, and so my thought only at that point was he’s coming out with me, regardless of whatever else might be happening — smoke or fire. Nothing else really mattered at that point other than getting Hank out of the car,” Gregorek said of the moment.
Deputy Gregorek says in the clip of the rescue why saving Hank meant so much to him personally. “I’m a dog parent,” he says in the video. “My only child is my dog, so I would’ve done the same thing whether it be baby human, dog, cat — a life is a life, and you kind of treat it as such.”