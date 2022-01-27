Colorado Deputy Wins Suit Due To “Only Fans Page”
Sheriff badge
A former Sheriff’s Deputy in Colorado has retired with a $30,000 separation agreement rather than face an internal affairs investigation for her OnlyFans page. Melissa Williams still operates her OnlyFans page, which allows online subscribers to pay $10 a month to see her pose naked or partially naked and engage in sex acts with her husband. She spent 28 years in law enforcement, including her last 11 years with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, where she was most recently assigned to the detention center as a lieutenant.
The county said she needed to ask permission to have second employment income and did not do that. Do you think there are certain people that should NOT be allowed to do an Only Fans? Read the full story HERE.