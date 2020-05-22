Business Of The Week

Go higher with an online degree from Concordia University, Nebraska. With Concordia, you’ll study in a supportive environment where your life experience can combine with excellent academics and a faith-filled community to create dynamic, life-shaping learning experiences. They offer online degrees in business, education, psychology and more. Their online healthcare programs can prepare you with the skills necessary to make an impact in the world today.
Their online Master of Healthcare Administration degree provides an enduring learning experience for students focused on acquiring the leadership skills necessary to transform the current healthcare delivery system. This degree program features four concentration options: Leadership, Population Health, Health Information Technology and Gerontology to help you further focus your professional interests. Students are exposed to topics that are critical to the transformation of today’s healthcare system and have a true impact on people, families and communities.
This Fall they are pleased to announce their Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management program will also be offered online. The online program delivers an interdisciplinary curriculum that prepares students to meet the growing needs of the healthcare industry as highly skilled leaders. Each evidence-based course ensures students become proficient in healthcare and leadership essentials, including the administration of health services, policies and services for the aging population, management ethics and more.
Graduates of their healthcare management programs are qualified for a variety of entry and leadership roles in the healthcare industry, including roles in hospitals, health systems, physician practices, community health centers and more.
More, information regarding the MHA program can be found on CUNE.edu.