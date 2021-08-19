Connecticut College Fines and Cuts Internet Access for Unvaxxed Students
shot of coronaviru vaccine plan
Connecticut’s Quinnipiac University is issuing fines and removing internet access for (non-exempt) students who don’t have proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
The safety measure was announced in an email to nearly 600 students who did not request an exemption or provide the university with documentation to show they had been vaccinated.
The College’s vaccine requirement for students this semester had been already been announced, and earlier this month, Quinnipiac reinstated its indoor mask mandate.
The fine for those who don’t show proof of vaccination will begin at $100 per week for the first two weeks, then increase $25 every two weeks with a limit of $200 per week.
Students have until September 14th to provide proof of vaccination. If not, they will lose access to the campus wifi.