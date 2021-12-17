Cop Does The Unthinkable

      Weather Alert

Dec 17, 2021 @ 6:22am
Cop goes above and beyond for this woman.  She is caught shoplifting but instead of taking her into the station, he decides to buy the items instead.  What a tough call to make but during this Holiday Season we think he made the right call.

@midwestmurderminutePolice called to Walgreens for shoplifting. #copsoftiktok #backtheblue #tearjerker #goodhumans #bodycam #bekind #goodcop #cashapp13plus #everydayheroes #everydayhero #allgodschildren #heroes #wisconsincheck #dramatok #bodycamera #MyBrawlSuper #lacrosse #lacrossewisconsin #HERO #fyp #fypdrama #savea♬ original sound – MIDWEST MURDER MINUTE 🌽🔫

