Country Music Hall of Fame Opens Pop-Up Taylor Swift Exhibit

Ahead of Taylor Swift’s Nashville stop, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has announced a month-long pop-up exhibit featuring costumes worn by Taylor Swift that represent all 10 of her “Eras.”

The exhibit titled “Through Taylor Swift’s Eras,” includes 10 “iconic costumes” worn by Taylor that represent each of her 10 albums.

The pop-up exhibit will run through May 31.

