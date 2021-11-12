      Weather Alert

Couple Rescues Pregnant Dog

Nov 12, 2021 @ 3:00am

One amazing couple went to lunch and came back with a pregnant dog.  Tik Tok user “Gatorsnuggles” posted a video of the dog’s sweetest reaction to being saved.  She is healthy and expecting a litter of puppies and thanks to this couple, she has a home to give birth in.  Checkout the original video AND the update below.

ORIGINAL VIDEO::

@gatorsnugglesThe only thing I struggle with living here are the street dogs. 💔🥺 #dog #rescuedog #fyp #foryourpage #pitbull @princesstigerlily6969♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) – Danilo Stankovic

UPDATE::

@gatorsnugglesReply to @manwith2dogs you might want to find a place where you can have a good cry ❤️ #dog #rescuedog #fyp #foryourpage

♬ Somewhere Over The Rainbow_What A Wonderful World – Israel Kamakawiwo’ole

 

TAGS
Dog Dog rescue Pregnant Puppies rescue
Connect With Us Listen To Us On