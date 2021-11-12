Couple Rescues Pregnant Dog

One amazing couple went to lunch and came back with a pregnant dog. Tik Tok user “Gatorsnuggles” posted a video of the dog’s sweetest reaction to being saved. She is healthy and expecting a litter of puppies and thanks to this couple, she has a home to give birth in. Checkout the original video AND the update below.
ORIGINAL VIDEO::
@gatorsnuggles #dog #rescuedog #pitbull
UPDATE::
@gatorsnuggles Reply to @manwith2dogs
♬ Somewhere Over The Rainbow_What A Wonderful World – Israel Kamakawiwo’ole
