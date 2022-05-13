Couple Sues Son For Not Giving Them A Grandchild

An Indian couple has filed a lawsuit against their son and his wife, demanding that they give them a grandchild within a year or pay them $675,000.
Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad, 61, says he and his wife filed the lawsuit because they’ve grown tired of waiting for the couple to have a baby after six years of marriage.
“We want a grandson or a granddaughter within a year or compensation, because I have spent my life’s earnings on my son’s education,” Prasad says. “We got him married in the hope we would have the pleasure of becoming grandparents. It has been six years since their marriage. It feels as if despite having everything we have nothing.”
Both sides are expected to appear in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing, according to media reports.