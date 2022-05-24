Couple Wakes Up To Neighbor’s Dog In Their Bed
Like many dog parents, Julie and Jimmy Johnson are happy to share their bed with their pups, Hollis, Jupiter and Zeppelin. However, on a recent morning, Jimmy woke up to find an extra set of paws snuggled under the covers.
“You could see light coming into our curtains in our bedroom and I feel my husband not just roll over, but kind of startled, like almost a jump rollover and it woke me up,” Julie told NPR. “And in a quiet but stern voice, he said, ‘Julie, whose dog is this?’” Read the full story HERE.