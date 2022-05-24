      Weather Alert

Couple Wakes Up To Neighbor’s Dog In Their Bed

May 24, 2022 @ 9:41am

Like many dog parents, Julie and Jimmy Johnson are happy to share their bed with their pups, Hollis, Jupiter and Zeppelin. However, on a recent morning, Jimmy woke up to find an extra set of paws snuggled under the covers.

“You could see light coming into our curtains in our bedroom and I feel my husband not just roll over, but kind of startled, like almost a jump rollover and it woke me up,” Julie told NPR. “And in a quiet but stern voice, he said, ‘Julie, whose dog is this?’”  Read the full story HERE.

