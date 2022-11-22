106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Craziest Doppelgangers You’ll Ever See

November 22, 2022 6:29AM CST
Ancestry DNA testing deoxyribonucleic acid test genes expression and World Map

These two baseball players look SO much alike that they had to take a DNA test to determine if they were long lost twins.  Not only do they look alike, they have the same occupation AND name!!

@cbssports This is way too crazy to be real…yet somehow it’s a very, very real story. (🎥: @insideedition) #crazysportsstories #baseballstories ♬ original sound – CBS Sports

