Creed Universe Could Expand
March 10, 2023 9:02AM CST
Source: YouTube
The “Creed” universe is expanding. Reports indicate that Michael B. Jordan, MGM, and Amazon are teaming up to create a “Creed” cinematic universe. Jordan has apparently been engaging in high-level meetings about the future of the franchise and is reportedly interested in a spin-off series that would follow Amara Creed, Adonis’ daughter. There are also talks about an anime “Rocky” spin-off. What movie would make a great anime project?
Tessa Thompson refused to say Philly slang “Jawn” in “Creed III” pic.twitter.com/RHzsURcJLl
— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 8, 2023
