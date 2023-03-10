Creed Universe Could Expand

Source: YouTube

The “Creed” universe is expanding. Reports indicate that Michael B. Jordan, MGM, and Amazon are teaming up to create a “Creed” cinematic universe. Jordan has apparently been engaging in high-level meetings about the future of the franchise and is reportedly interested in a spin-off series that would follow Amara Creed, Adonis’ daughter. There are also talks about an anime “Rocky” spin-off. What movie would make a great anime project?