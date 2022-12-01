Creepy Neighbor Goes Viral Again

It was 5 years ago that Jerome and Ashley Kennedy caught their neighbor, 69-year-old Robert Havrilla, watching them and their baby after he gained access to their attic. They installed a security camera and caught him doing more than that. Robert was arrested and pleaded not guilty to charges of trespassing and stalking. He was ultimately convicted on one count of criminal trespassing and sentenced to probation and a fine. Read the full story HERE.