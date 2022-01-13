Cruise Ship Living Is Now “Affordable”
For many cruise lovers, living on a ship permanently is a long-held, albeit extremely unrealistic, dream.
That dream can come true now thanks to Storylines cruise ships. Storyline is offering a new “residential community at sea”. The “more affordable” residential cruise ship is offering up fully furnished one-to-four-bedroom residences, along with studios and two-story penthouses, on board its upcoming ship, with prices starting at $400,000 and rising to $8 million. The homes are available as outright purchases, although a limited number of 12 and 24-year leases are also offered.