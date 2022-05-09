Customers Helped Stock Dollar Tree In Texas
The Dollar Tree logo on its store in Bowie, Maryland, on November 23, 2021. - Inflation has come for Dollar Tree, which for decades lured American shoppers with promises of items costing just a buck, but which said November 23, 2021 it must now raise those prices to $1.2 (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
It is hard to find good help but what about ANY help? For one manager in Texas, she has yet to find anyone to work. Customers found her, working by herself, with empty shelves everywhere. Instead of complaining and causing a scene, many of the customers pitched in to help her with stocking. What would you have done?