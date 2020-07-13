D-Wayne’s Binge Watch July 2020
Warrior Nun!
I really couldn’t figure out how they were gonna make this work, BUT THEY DID.
A girl wakes up in a morgue and has no idea that she has powers! She finds out pretty quickly, along with the fact that she’s now in a secret society of nuns. Who fight demons. It’s kinda like Sister Act, except waaaaay cooler…because I’m a straight-up action fan. They’ve only released Season One, but let me tell you; this thing is going the distance. Do the 5 minute test (watch the first 5 minutes, pause to decide if it’s worth it) and you’ll be hooked.