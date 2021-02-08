D-Wayne’s Favorite Superbowl Commercials
The remote control for the TV.
This year, it may have been hard to hit the right tone, but some companies NAILED it. Here’s a list of my favorite Superbowl Commercials!
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and SHAGGY…this one is worth watching twice.
This Jeep Commercial hit EVERYONE in the feels.
Since Budweiser declined to have a Superbowl Ad this year, Sam Adams took the time to dig their heels in with “Your Cousin From Boston”
Anything with Sam Jackson is gonna get me excited, Verizon Claims that you can have console-speed gaming on your phone in this one.
THIS IS MY PERSONAL FAVORITE. The concept itself is hilarious, and Tracy Morgan is the perfect Actor to help distinguish “Pretty Sure from Certain”
Do you think you can count the amount of Mountain Dew Bottles in this Commercial? If you do, it could get you a million dollars!
This one is LEGENDARY. Patrick Stewart brings out the most iconic Spongebob scene of all time.