D-Wayne’s June Binge (Watch)
It’s PRIDE month! A cool way to celebrate is to check out Season 5 of Queer Eye!
The entire premise is that the Fab 5 (hosts) helps people (heroes) completely change their lives, by teaching them must-knows about fashion, food and wine, designing their homes, taking care of their hygiene, and current culture!
If you haven’t been keeping up, the crew just finished filming their special in Japan but now are back in the good ole USA and are in Philadelphia, where they’re helping new heroes be more confident, stay true to themselves, and improve their overall lifestyle! You don’t wanna miss the heartwarming, and laughter filled journey these guys take with these people!