D-Wayne’s May Binge (Watch)
Ok, this is something I’ve been holding off on and I’m MAD that I hadn’t gotten to it sooner!
The Arrow – On CW (formerly WB)
This is, by far, one of my FAVORITE shows. Billionaire playboy Oliver Queen is missing and presumed dead when his yacht is lost at sea. He returns home five years later a changed man, determined to clean up the city as a hooded vigilante armed with a bow. If you’re an action fan AND a comic book lover….this one’s for youuuu. Plus, with 8 seasons, there’s plenty to get lost in!
P.S. If you check it out, you’re gonna wanna take a look at the other shows from CW and DC comics (Supergirl, The Flash, Batwoman, Black Lightning, etc)