      Weather Alert

DaBaby getting Roasted

Mar 16, 2021 @ 3:53pm

If you missed DaBaby perform at the Grammys, you missed a lot.  DaBaby performed his hit “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch, but it was the background singers that are catching all of the clout.

For more on this story click here:

TAGS
2021 Grammys dababy GRAMMYS Rockstar