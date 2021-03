Dad gets creative for baby trying to gain weight

a portrait of a young child dressed in a business suit

Shout out to a 36-year-old guy named Rudy Willingham. His eight-month-old daughter is in the second percentile for weight, and the doctor said she needed to take in more calories before her next appointment. So thinking of his college days Rudy remembered how he put on his freshman 15lbs. Check the video below problem solved.